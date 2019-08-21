Clear

Buckhorn 2019 season preview

Meet the Bucks

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 9:36 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Buckhorn has a lot of talent returning on the offensive line. 

Coach Keith Henderson said a few skill players are back on offense too. 

A new face is Brandon McNeal, the former Sparkman QB transferred to Buckhorn this season. He's a senior, and Henderson told WAAY31 he has picked up the offense well. 

