Buc-ee's Athens groundbreaking set for November

One year after getting approval from the city of Athens and Limestone County Commission, crews are preparing to break ground on the new Buc-ee's Athens travel center.

At 1 p.m. Nov. 17, officials from the city, county and state are set to gather for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of what will eventually become the largest convenience store for miles.

The center will be on the southeastern corner of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and Interstate 65, and road crews have already been hard at work preparing both roadways for the increase in traffic.

The beloved beaver mascot has also made an appearance on billboards in the area.

"We look forward to kicking off this important project for Athens," said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks. "We are ahead of schedule on the sewer expansion for this project, and we expect to see other opportunities develop in this area."

Collin Daly, chairman of the Limestone County Commission, shared in the enthusiasm.

"We are excited about this groundbreaking and look forward to Buc-ee's being a part of our Limestone County family," he said.

A site plan approved by the Athens Planning Commission in June showed 120 fuel pumps, a 250-foot-long car wash and around 60,000 square feet of retail space among the destination site's amenities.

According to the Buc-ee's website, the Athens location will open sometime in 2023.