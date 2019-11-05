Bryant-Denny Stadium to open early Saturday as President Donald Trump attends Alabama vs. LSU

Bryant-Denny Stadium gates will now open at 11:30 a.m., three hours prior to kickoff, on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s matchup with LSU.

Due to heightened security and larger crowds, it is highly recommended that fans arrive well in advance of the 2:30 p.m. start time to be expedited through the security screening process.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration is advising that President Donald Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa for the game.

In addition to gates opening early, concession stands will also open at 11:30 a.m., and games in progress around the country as well as the Walk of Champions will air on the video boards.

As a reminder, both ESPN’s College GameDay and the SEC Network’s SEC Nation will broadcast live from campus on Saturday morning. College GameDay will be set up on the northeast corner of the Quad near Lloyd Hall with live hits beginning at 6 a.m. and the show running from 8-11 a.m. SEC Nation will take place on the lawn in front of Moore Hall with the pit opening at 6:30 a.m. for fans and the show airing from 8-11 a.m.

Those in town are also encouraged to visit Mercedes-Benz Fan Fest, located outside the north end of Bryant-Denny Stadium, which will open at 9 a.m. Unique to this game within Fan Fest will be the Nissan Heisman House.