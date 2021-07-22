Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says he understands why football teams want to join the SEC

SEC Media Days rolling through the final day in Hoover.

Could there be two new teams added to the conference?

It's not a totally crazy idea.

The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday that Texas and Oklahoma are looking to join the conference.

How appealing is the SEC? The new Auburn football coach wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"When you drive up here and it says "It just means more" I really believe that," Bryan Harsin said. "That was something from afar (I noticed), being in the Mountain West, being at Boise State."

According to ESPN, Big 12 athletic directors and administrators are meeting Thursday evening to talk about the move.