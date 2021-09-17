Penn State presents first test of the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn

When Auburn fired Gus Malzahn at the end of last season, the Tigers’ job immediately became one of the most desirable and yet difficult jobs in the nation.

In addition to the expectation of success, there is the constant comparison to Alabama’s other football powerhouse -- the Crimson Tide and Head Coach Nick Saban

That led the school to Bryan Harsin.

“I understand the expectations,” Harsin said at his introductory press conference on Christmas Eve. “We want to play for championships and we want to play consistently and the challenge in that, that’s why I’m here.”

Harsin is no stranger to success. The former Arkansas State and Boise State head coach has never had a losing season and never finished a full season with fewer than seven wins (Boise State finished 5-2 during an abbreviated 2020 season).

Born and raised in Idaho, Harsin played for Boise State and was living out his dream coaching the Broncos when the Plains came calling.

“There was no other place, other than Auburn University, that was going to pull me away from a program like that,” he said. “There’s been other opportunities but not like this.”

So it came to be that on Christmas Eve of 2020 Harsin was introduced as Auburn’s new head coach, replacing Malzahn as he had done at Arkansas State just years before.

On the field, Harsin’s group had made a strong first impression with the Tigers dominating in their first two games. In fact, their season starting blowouts mark the first time since 1932 that the team has dropped at least 60 points on opponents in back-to-back games.

While the Tigers might have their sights set on win number three, it’s not likely they’ll be able to push across 60 points against this 10th-ranked Penn State team. After all, even the 1932 team stopped at two games.

Watch Auburn take on Penn State at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on WAAY 31.