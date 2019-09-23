Brush fires popping up across North Alabama during dry spell

Brush fires are popping up across North Alabama in this dry spell.

One broke out Sunday night in New Market, and it took four hours for crews to put the four-acre brush fire out.

WAAY 31 spoke with Zach Taylor, who is a captain at Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department. Even though the fire was in their district, they were one of nine stations called to the Sunday night fire.

"When I got there, there was about an acre still on fire. We had Alabama Forestry with their dozer helping us create a path to get to the fire," said Taylor.

Taylor said there was so much smoke, he saw it from 10 miles away. He believes it could have started from a fire that happened in the area days before.

"We believe, about three days ago, we had a train car catch on fire and we think it just rekindled from the other night," said Taylor.

WAAY 31 spoke with one man who says his son saw it from miles away.

"It was a big fire...He told me about the smoke and that's what lead him to wherever it was," said Scott Reeves.

The latest Alabama drought monitor shows most of North Alabama in abnormally dry conditions. Some areas near Sand Mountain are in a moderate drought.

The Alabama Forestry Commission says in the last month, more than 300 fires have burned more than 3,200 acres.

"It can be alarming. I know my wife and I have talked about how dry the yards are, and I'm sure the woods are the same way, and it would't take much to get it ignited," said Reeves.

The entire state is under a burn advisory and there are no bans, but firefighters say even the smallest embers could spark a fire.

"The biggest thing we see is people throwing cigarette butts out, and it'll catch the side of the road on fire, but definitely don't burn anything right now even if it's in your backyard," said Taylor.