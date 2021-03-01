Brush fire continues to burn at Hartselle landfill more than a week after it ignited

A brush fire continues to burn Monday afternoon at the City of Hartselle landfill.

It started Saturday, Feb. 20, around 8 p.m. when a brush pile spontaneously combusted. The brush pile consists of limbs, pieces of trees, small brush and more that were picked up from homes in the city or brought into the landfill.

When the fire was detected, Hartselle Public Works and Hartselle Fire & Rescue began working to limit the exposure and to extinguish the combustion.

The city says with the fire being internal, spraying water would not help, so they reached out to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to learn how to manage it.

“Employees began pulling small amounts of the smoldering and burning brush and debris from the burning pile with a track hoe,” a news release from the city on Monday said.

Water is now also being applied to the fire, but weather conditions last week made the process slower. Crews hope to have the fire completely extinguished by the end of next week.

“The City of Hartselle Administration and employees certainly understands the public concern over this matter, but all can be assured that the landfill itself is not burning and no hazardous materials are involved," Monday’s news release said. “As to the future, the City has recently budgeted, purchased, and is installing a state-of-the art air curtain incinerator for disposal of such materials, which will not only dispose of these materials in a manner friendly to the environment, but extend the service life of the landfill significantly. The air curtain incinerator has also been approved and permitted by ADEM.”