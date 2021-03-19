Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant in Limestone County continues to hire employees despite pandemic

Despite pandemic hardships, the Tennessee Valley Authority's Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant in Limestone County has continued to hire employees to join their 1,400 team members.

Site Vice President for Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant, Matthew Rasmussen, said, “We do have quite a few of our employees working remotely, so we’re very blessed that we have that opportunity for many of our employees.”

Masking, social distancing and temperature checks from building to building are required. Essential employees still work on site and all contract employees are tested for coronavirus before they are allowed inside the plant.

Rasmussen said the team has adjusted to coronavirus policy changes, and despite the pandemic, the plant is actively hiring.

Shift operations superintendent, Seth Brooks, said, “We’re ready to hire a new class of operators, so we'll be opening up that recruitment to the general public.”

Rasmussen said they take pride in hiring those who live local to the Tennessee Valley.

“The reason we’re such an economic engine is because we support low cost and reliable power,” said Rasmussen. “That’s what brings jobs into the Tennessee Valley.”

In February, the plant started re-fueling. They hired an additional 3,000 people to upgrade three turbines in the unit two reactor. This will make power more cost efficient for the two million homes that the plant powers. This is the first time the turbines will be upgraded since opening in 1973.