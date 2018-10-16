Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant unit closed for upgrades

The Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant Unit 1 is currently shut down for scheduled maintenance and upgrades. The unit was first shut down Sunday morning. The outage is apart of the Tennessee Valley Authority's $475 million upgrades at the Limestone County facility.

During the outage, TVA will install 332 new nuclear fuel assemblies and do a final round of Extended Power Uprate modifications on Unit 1, preparing the unit to become the second of three units to generate an additional 155 megawatts of electricity.

“Outages are our best opportunity to do the necessary work that prepares the unit to safely and reliably generate carbon-free electricity for the next two years,” said Lang Hughes, the Vice-President of the site.

When all of the three units are operating at EPU levels, Browns Ferry will generate up to nearly 4,000 megawatts of carbon-free electricity total. According to TVA, the additional 465 megawatts of electricity generated from the Extended Power Uprate modifications will be enough to power an extra 280,000 homes.

During the outage, Browns Ferry's regular staff will be supplemented by more than 2,000 additional TVA and contract employees.