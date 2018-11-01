Brotherly Love at James Clemens

There are a lot of famous athletes who have siblings who play the same sport as them. Just to name a few, Peyton and Eli Manning and Serena and Venus Williams.

Now we have some family-rivalry here in the Tennessee Valley.

There are two brothers who are competing for the same position on the James Clemens Football team.

Jesse and Aaron Rowe are in the 11th and 9th grade at James Clemens High School.

When asked if they consider themselves competitive, they immediately answered "yes" at the same time.

Like many siblings, they enjoy trying to outdo the other in everything, so why not try that on the football field?

Even though they are both vying for that starting kicking role, they do want each other to do well.

“We show each other up, but at the same time we’re helping each other out trying to get better for the both of us. Kicking is a very mental position,” Jesse Rowe said.

The Rowe's aren't the only set of brothers hidden in the sea of blue and white on Friday nights.

Here's the five other sets of brothers:

Dylan and Jordan Blackburn Dakota and Garren Bell J.T. and Montreious Elliot Peyton and Ayden McCrary Kobe and Kade Johnson

All these brothers say they both love playing with someone in their family, but they'll always try to one up one another even if they aren't playing the same position.

“He says he’s going to do all three: field goal, punt and kick off, but his legs going to hurt really bad so I’m going to try to do kickoffs," Aaron Rowe said.