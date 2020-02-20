Brooks beat West Limestone in overtime to advance to state semis

It's a game of two teams very familiar with each other. Brooks and West Limestone.
Brooks lost to West Limestone twice in the regular season, but Brooks beat them when it counted both in the area touranment and regional. The Lions face Williamson Tuesday at 7:30 at the BJCC.
