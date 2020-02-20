Clear
Brooks beat West Limestone in overtime to advance to state semis

Brooks Lions are going to the BJCC.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 9:48 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's a game of two teams very familiar with each other. Brooks and West Limestone. 

Brooks lost to West Limestone twice in the regular season, but Brooks beat them when it counted both in the area touranment and regional. The Lions face Williamson Tuesday at 7:30 at the BJCC.

