Brooks alum Joe Gurley earns third Big South Award

University of North Alabama junior Joe Gurley of Killen, Ala., has received his third Big South Conference Special teams Player of the Week award of the season for his performance in the Lions’ 25-24 win over Campbell Saturday.

Gurley made a 20-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired to provide the winning margin for the Lions. He was also perfect on two extra-point attempts, averaged 39.5 yards on eight punts and had two touchbacks on kickoff returns.

Gurley shared this week’s honor with Charleston Southern’s Ethan Ray.

Gurley earned previous Big South honors on Sept. 2 and Sept. 30 for his play against Western Illinois and Presbyterian respectively.

For the season, Gurley leads UNA in scoring with 54 points, has made 13 of 15 field goal attempts and averages 43.2 yards per punt.

North Alabama plays at Monmouth in West Long Branch, N.J., on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Central.