Brooks Sweetees back from World Series

The 6U girls are back in North Alabama after competing on the diamond in Eufala.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

We've been following the Brooks Sweetees during their all-star run. The 6U girls softball team competed this weekend in Eufala for a World Series Title.
The girls placed third!! Tennessee is the team who knocked out the the Alabama girls, the the Volunteer state team went on the win the whole thing.
Congrats again to the Brooks Sweetees!

