Brooks Sweetees back from World Series

We've been following the Brooks Sweetees during their all-star run. The 6U girls softball team competed this weekend in Eufala for a World Series Title.
The girls placed third!! Tennessee is the team who knocked out the the Alabama girls, the the Volunteer state team went on the win the whole thing.
Congrats again to the Brooks Sweetees!
