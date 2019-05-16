Brooks, Muscle Shoals high school golf teams win state championships

The boys golf teams at two Shoals area high schools have big reasons to celebrate.
The team from Brooks High School in Lauderdale County and the team from Muscle Shoals High School in Colbert County both came in first place in their divisions at the 2019 AHSAA State High School Golf Championships on Tuesday.
Brooks is state champion for Division 4A and Muscle Shoals for Division 6A.
Get more information on their accomplishments here, and leave your congratulation messages in the comments section below.
