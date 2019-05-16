Brooks High School wins game 1 of state baseball championship

It's time for the 4A Baseball Championship, Brooks versus Sipsey Valley are dueling it out for the trophy.
The series is best of 3, and the Brooks Lions take Game 1 4-1 over Sipsey Valley, the school out of Tuscaloosa County. Game 2 is Thursday at 4:00 followed by a game three if needed.
Tuesday, Brooks won the 4A Boys Golf Title, can they make it two in one week?
