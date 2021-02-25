Brooks High School teacher out on $50,000 bond after indictment on sex with student charges

A Brooks High School teacher is out on bond after surrendering Wednesday on two counts of school employee engaging in a sex act with a student.

Ashton Alana McCluskey, a seventh-grade math teacher, was released on a $50,000 bond.

She was indicted by a grand jury.

This stems from a State Bureau of Investigations probe into the allegations.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton previously told WAAY 31 the case was referred to the State Bureau of Investigation because the student involved is a family member of an employee with the sheriff's office.

On Thursday, the Lauderdale County School System released this statement: The Lauderdale County School System cannot comment on matters involving an ongoing investigation. The system also cannot comment on personnel matters involving specific employees. Because this is a legal investigation, any questions should be directed to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.