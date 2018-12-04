Brooks High School in Killen placed on soft lockdown

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.
---
According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Brooks High School in Killen was placed on soft lockdown Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. when school started this morning.
The sheriff's office said it was notified of a social media threat for BHS but determined it was a retweet from February referring to a school in New Mexico. It was determined there was not a credible threat for Brooks High School.
According to the Lauderdale County Board of Education, the soft lockdown is still in effect for the school, which means students can still move around as normal inside the building.
