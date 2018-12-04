Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle delivers 2018 State of the City Address Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Brooks High School in Killen placed on soft lockdown

MGN

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:38 AM
Updated: Dec. 4, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted.

---

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Brooks High School in Killen was placed on soft lockdown Tuesday around 7:15 a.m. when school started this morning.

The sheriff's office said it was notified of a social media threat for BHS but determined it was a retweet from February referring to a school in New Mexico. It was determined there was not a credible threat for Brooks High School.

According to the Lauderdale County Board of Education, the soft lockdown is still in effect for the school, which means students can still move around as normal inside the building.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Few Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events