Brooks 6U Dixie Youth softball team going to World Series

The softball team swept the competition at state.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 8:49 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Congratulations to the Brooks Dixie Youth 6U softball team from Killen. They won district, then went on to sweep the competition at state. Now, the girls are gearing up for the World Series in Eufala at the end of July! 

