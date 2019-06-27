Broken light causes major back-ups on Hwy 72 in Athens

A crash that damaged a pole in Athens is causing major headaches for commuters on Highway 72.

It all centers around the turning lane at I-65, but the backup can stretch for a good half mile.

WAAY 31 talked with drivers who travel this stretch of road every day and are more than ready for something to be done.

“It’s almost impossible to leave the store," Alex Hughes said. "When I’m trying to leave, I’m just stuck there.”

Alex Hughes works at Russell Stover on Highway 72.

“We can’t move," Hughes said. "We can’t even get to the places we need to go.”

Thousands of drivers take the highway every day, but it has been extra crowded recently.

“We’ve gotten more people stopping in here just so they don’t have to waste the gas by sitting in stand-still traffic," Hughes said.

“You’re definitely having to add minutes to your commute, just because you don’t know how the traffic is going to be," another driver, Maddie Hughes, added. "It’s taking a long time to get home.”

Transportation officials told WAAY 31 a pole came down earlier this month in a crash, messing up the left-turn light at I-65. It was a crash Alex Hughes actually witnessed.

“All of a sudden, I heard a noise," she said. "I looked up in front of me and this pole was halfway down.”

Since then, the turn light will activate even if cars aren't in the turn lane, causing a headache for other drivers who have places to be.

“You’ll sit at a red light for two or three turns before you even get to move any," Maddie Hughes said. "There’s no reason to be waiting for a turn lane that nobody’s in.”

Alex Hughes told WAAY 31 the heavy traffic has caused more accidents, including one in front of the store where she works.

"People were trying to come out. They couldn’t come out, so they just decided to go. A car crashed into them. It caused a three-car pile-up and the cars had to be taken away," she said.

Drivers told WAAY 31 they want to see something done about the broken light as soon as possible.

“So everybody can get to work on time, and we don’t have to worry about crashes and things like that," Maddie Hughes said.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Alabama Department of Transportation. They told us they are aware of the broken light and are working on a way to fix it, but couldn’t give us an exact date for when we can expect it to be done.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as we learn them.