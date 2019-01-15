Clear

Broadway star Carol Channing dead at 97

Channing is perhaps best known for her Tony-winning role in "Hello, Dolly."

Golden Globe-winning actress Carol Channing died at her home in California early Tuesday morning. The website Broadway World announced her death and posted a statement from her publicist. Channing is perhaps best known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Dolly Levi in the hit musical "Hello, Dolly." She also won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film "Thoroughly Modern Millie." It was not revealed how the actress died. She is survived by her son.

