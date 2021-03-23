Bring home a new teammate during Huntsville Animal Services’ ‘March Madness Week’

Huntsville Animal Services wants you to take home a new teammate during its “March Madness Week”.

Adoption fees are $10 to $25 for select dogs through Saturday, March 27. The fee includes shots, spay/neuter surgery, microchip, a city license and a free bag of dog food.

If you can't adopt a pet at this time, you might consider fostering an animal through the shelter.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville and is open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3783 or visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal for more information.