Brindlee Mt. tornado one year later

Brindlee Mountain Primary School was mostly destroyed by an EF-2 tornado one year ago, Monday. Students were forced to move to a different campus. There's a sign posted just outside Brindlee Mountain Primary identifying the building for community use. Brindlee Mountain Primary School students have been attending classes at the middle school since last year. Some are learning online because of the pandemic.

WAAY31 was there just after the tornado. We stepped inside the school to take a look at the damage. There was saw shattered glass, insulation, and other building materials scattered everywhere. Students, teachers and staff saw a place they considered a home away from home taken from them. After the tornado the community came together.

Staff from Marshall county and other school systems worked together to help clean up. The tornado hit on a Saturday and no one was injured.