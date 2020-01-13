Brindlee Mt. Primary clean-up continues, community reaches out to help

Deputy Ken Baker has walked the Brindlee Mountain Primary halls for almost 3 years as the school resource officer.

"This is where the kids were, teachers. This is where a family was a loving family really," said Baker.

Now, that family is working to save and clean-up what they can. Principal, Terry Allen, says they're keeping a positive attitude.

"No one is griping or complaining everyone is hugging one another and helping one another and loving one another because that's what we do," said Allen.

"My first thought was I hope Rodney the custodian wasn't here because he's here all the time," said Baker.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but Monday as there's plenty of cleanup to do, and plenty of Marshall county school staff stepping in to help.

"They're all working right now to figure out how they're going to absorb 254 kids in their school they didn't say 'well I can't do this, well I can't do this' it was 'this is what we can do, this is what we got, and this is what we can do to make more resources available," said Baker.

Next door at the convenient store, Amanda Bowman says customers have been asking all day if she knows of ways they can help, one even opened a line of credit at the gas station for Brindlee Mt. staff but asked to remain anonymous.

"This is a small community we always come together when something happens," said Bowman.