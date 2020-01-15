‘I just want to have my school back:’ Arab gym helping Brindlee Mountain students after tornado

The Brindlee Mountain Primary School is closed for the week and many parents are trying to find child care options for their kids during the day.

One gym in Arab with a special connection to the school is doing its part to help.

The Hangout at Peak Performance, a gymnasium in Arab, is holding a kids camp during the week for Brindlee Mountain students. The camp runs from 7:30 AM to 6:00 PM throughout the week, with a discounted rate of $20 a day. The rate includes food and all day entertainment for the kids.

"I just want to have my school back, that school was great," Kaiden Rodriguez, a second-grader at Brindlee Mountain Primary School, said.

Kaiden misses the school and wishes he could go back, but he and many children can't after the school was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado on Saturday.

Many parents are trying to determine where they can leave their kids during the day while school is closed.

"There's not many you can trust, and to have someone you can go to and trust with your kids, and go to work, do what you have to do for your job, it's everything," Megan Rodriguez, Kaiden's mother, said.

Rodriguez took her son to the Hangout at Peak Performance this week. Childcare Coordinator Traci Phillips says opening the facility in a time of need was a no-brainer.

"The first thing we think of is what can we do to help? We knew he had the means to bring them all in and let them play, we can fit as many as we need to in here," Phillips said.

Phillips actually says she went to the Brindlee Mountain Primary School when she was a child. She hopes the childcare program can be a fun space for kids without having to think about the devastation just down the road.

Rodriguez says this is just another example of the community picking each other up during a time of sadness.

"I never knew what a true neighbor was until I came here, and they helped us," Rodriguez said of the community.

The Hangout at Peak Performance contact info is 256-200-0203.