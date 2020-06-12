Brindlee Mountain primary and high school students to share campus

Brindlee Mountain primary students will now share a campus with high school students.

The Marshall County Board of Education voted 4-1 on Thursday to permanently put Brindlee Mountain Primary School at the Brindlee Mountain High School campus.

The primary school was destroyed by a tornado in January.

There will be two new buildings at the high school, one for primary students and one for high school students. They will both be built with safe rooms, administration offices and new classrooms. There will be six new classrooms for the primary school and four for the high school.

In total, the primary school will have 23 classrooms.

There’s no estimated price for the project yet or a timeline for construction.