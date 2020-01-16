Clear
Brindlee Mountain kindergarteners give teacher a special present after classroom was destroyed in tornado

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:06 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

A Brindlee Mountain Primary School kindergarten class met at a McDonald's in Arab on Thursday, bringing a special gift to the teacher they've been missing since a tornado led to the cancellation of school.

A touching moment, as parents tell WAAY31 the kids all ran toward their teacher, Morgan Garrison, and gave her a big hug. One of the students then handed her a present. It's a frame with four pictures of the entire class during different moments of the school year. 

Parents say Mrs. Garrison plans on hanging the pictures up in their new classroom in the Brindlee Mountain Middle School when classes resume. 

