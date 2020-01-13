Brindlee Mountain basketball player reflects on his childhood school damaged in tornado

A Brindlee Mountain High School basketball player remembers his childhood school after it was destroyed by an EF2 tornado just days ago. School is cancelled for the week, but extracurricular activities and sports are still a go.

Community members filled the bleachers Monday night for a home basketball game, showing support during this time. The community has embodied the phrase "Brindlee Strong" as they recover and pick up the pieces. One Brindlee Mountain High School senior remembers his childhood school, Brindlee Mountain Primary School.

"We're ready to show our community what we are able to overcome in these hard times," Nick Knepper, said.

As Knepper laces up his shoes for a basketball game against New Hope on Monday, he remembers years ago, playing on the playground at Brindlee Mountain Primary School. The National Weather Service tracked winds as fast as 120 miles per hour, as a tornado damaged the old school.

"It hurt me at first, because I'm the last class to have went to Union Grove, the primary, and it devastated our hearts," Knepper said. "A lot of us are from that school and it hurt our background and history."

Knepper says it's difficult not to think about, but believes the team has a chip on their shoulder.