Brindlee Mountain Primary School staff begin move to high school

Staff at Brindlee Mountain Primary School are in the process of moving over to the high school. An EF2 tornado badly damaged the building on saturday. Several classrooms, the gym, and cafeteria were destroyed.

Wednesday morning staff members were busy unloading a trailer and beginning to cleanup their classrooms. The weather has slowed down some of the progress but the staff is taking advantage of breaks in the rain.

Teachers spent time cleaning whiteboards and dusting shelves. And they worked together to unload a trailer. This is all in preparation of the teachers and students returning the classroom next week.

The superintendent said they hope to start classes next Thursday, but that is still dependent on the weather.