Brindlee Mountain Primary School severely damaged after storm

School officials are working to figure out a plan for the students ahead of next week's classes.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 9:02 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

We're hearing from people who survived what they believe was a tornado in Marshall county Saturday afternoon.

There were several damage reports but one big one that really hurt the community of Arab.

This is what the Brindlee Mountain Primary School looks like now after damaging winds tore through the city.

It is deemed unsafe for anyone to go into...

First responders told WAAY-31 they may have to tear down the entire building because the damage is so severe.

Right now we're not sure if it was a tornado or straight line winds that hit this area, but we spoke with people who survived it and say they're thankful this storm didn't hit on Friday while children and teachers were in school.

"To us it was like a tornado. When we started to go down into the basement it was like pressure opening the door for us to shut it back and it as pitch dark," said Amanda Bowman.

Amanda Bowman was working right next door to Brindlee Mountain Primary School when the storm hit.

When she came out to see the damage, she said it almost brought her tears.

She said whatever caused this damage did it fast, and she heard everything.

"It didn't sound like a train or a whistle...Crazy debris and concrete wall down there and glass shattered, and that was it," she said.

The entire building has some sort of damage but you can see parts of the classrooms collapsed and debris everywhere.

Marshall County Sheriff's office has closed off the school to the public for safety reasons, and Bowman told us she hopes when people see the damage they'll know to always get to safety.

"We acted fast because to us it was like a tornado," she said.

The children who attend this school cannot come here on Monday, but school officials are meeting Sunday to discuss a plan for parents and teachers to get ready for the semester.

