Briefly sunny and still cool Wednesday

A passing cold front will bring in some cooler air for the middle of the week, but the change in temperatures won't be drastic. By Thursday, the rain returns.

Meantime, morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s Wednesday. With some sun, highs push toward 50 before clouds once again build in ahead of Thursday's rain. We aren't expecting torrential rain Thursday, but widespread light rain is certainly in the forecast. At this point, it looks like the morning will be wetter than the evening as the showers push southward through the second half of the day.

After a couple of lingering showers skim our southern counties Friday, we'll get another break until an even more dynamic system arrives starting Sunday. Showers increase in coverage and continue into Monday and Tuesday. This will be a bigger rainmaker, with as much as 2 inches of falling across North Alabama. A warm front brings in some milder air, too - we'll have highs in the lower 60s to start next week.