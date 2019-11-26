Clear
Brief evacuation at U.S. Capitol over small plane

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area.

Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday. The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

