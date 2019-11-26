WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area.
Officials say the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday. The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.
The U.S. Secret Service says personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.
Related Content
- Brief evacuation at U.S. Capitol over small plane
- Small Plane Crash
- Small plane takes dive into Lake Guntersville
- Fire officials: No survivors in Atlanta crash of small plane
- Homeland Security warns small planes are vulnerable to hackers
- Expo highlights small businesses
- 4 Americans, 1 Canadian die in small plane crash in Honduras
- Small plane crashes near Dallas, killing all 10 people on board
- New fissure prompts more evacuations
- Smoke alarm forces student evacuation
Scroll for more content...