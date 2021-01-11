Bridges in the Shoals getting icy

At least five wrecks in the Shoals are because of snow and road conditions Monday morning.

Three wrecks in Lauderdale County and two in Colbert County were because of the weather, according to emergency management officials.

Snow started falling in Colbert, Franklin, and Lauderdale counties early Monday morning. At sunrise snow blanketed yards, car roofs, and homes, but was not sticking to the roads.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, city, and county road crews have all been out all morning clearing up icy spots on mostly bridges.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Director said some of their bridges are starting to get icy, Colbert and Lauderdale Counties are experiencing the same issues.

"This morning as the snow has drifted East things are still slushy on bridges and overpasses on the West end especially up around New Bethel, Hawkpride Mountain, Colbert Heights and things of that area but now that the bulk of the snow is moving east were starting to now get reports of bridges getting iced over on the East end as well," said Colbert County EMA Director Michael David Smith.

Road crews will be monitoring conditions all day and either putting out, salt, sand, or gravel to help clear roads or icy spots.

Emergency management officials told me their concerns now shift to Monday night as the snow melts and will freeze on the roads later on.