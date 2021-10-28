Bridgeport's police department under scrutiny after officer's arrest, chief's suspension

Bridgeport Police Department's chief and assistant chief are back on the beat Thursday after separate issues placed scrutiny on the small Alabama force.

WAAY 31 confirmed this week that assistant police chief Richard Henegar was arrested in Georgia, originally charged with simple assault, criminal trespassing, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. The two felony charges were later dropped.

Henegar had been the Bridgeport department's acting police chief when the arrest occurred, after Chief Charles Bunch was placed on a three-week unpaid leave following an unrelated "heated exchange" between Bunch and another city employee, according to the mayor.

These incidents, involving the top lawmen in the city of 2,150 in extreme northeastern Alabama, follow the arrest of another former Bridgeport police officer. That officer resigned before his arrest on child pornography charges by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in April.

It's a lot of police-related activity for a place in which train whistles are far more common than the sound of police sirens.

“People care about each other, and people care about our police department," Bridgeport Mayor David Hughes said. "We are a tightknit community."

Hughes has served as mayor for 13 years and said the city has no plans at this time of placing the assistant chief on leave.

“He had two felonies, and he had two misdemeanors, and when he bonded out, the judge dropped the two felonies," Hughes said. "Now he’s got to go back to court on the misdemeanors in January."

The mayor said Bridgeport is having a difficult time finding qualified candidates to keep the force fully staffed. The police department is currently short two officers.

"We are doing the best we can, and that's about all we can do," Hughes said.

The chief and the assistant chief did not respond to WAAY 31's requests to talk on camera.