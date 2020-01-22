Clear

Bridge construction to impact traffic on Old Madison Pike in Huntsville

Beginning at 9 Thursday morning, crews will begin shifting traffic on Old Madison Pike at Research Park Boulevard to the south side for bridge construction.

It's the second phase of the Research Park Boulevard improvement project. A new bridge will allow one lane of traffic in each direction from January 2020 to mid-2021.

The project is expected to cost more than $23 million.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

