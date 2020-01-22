Beginning at 9 Thursday morning, crews will begin shifting traffic on Old Madison Pike at Research Park Boulevard to the south side for bridge construction.
It's the second phase of the Research Park Boulevard improvement project. A new bridge will allow one lane of traffic in each direction from January 2020 to mid-2021.
The project is expected to cost more than $23 million.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
Related Content
- Bridge construction to impact traffic on Old Madison Pike in Huntsville
- Traffic alert: Wreck blocks Research Park lanes near Old Madison Pike in Huntsville
- Madison Co. bridge closed for construction
- Traffic Alert: Huntsville police say wreck blocking traffic on Country Club Avenue, Pulaski Pike
- Traffic alert: Portion of Pulaski Pike closed for repair work
- Traffic alert: Pulaski Pike, Oakwood Avenue back open after accident
- Huntsville police: Pulaski Pike and Mastin Lake Road back open after traffic accident
- Wreck shuts down eastbound, northbound traffic at Mastin Lake Road and Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
- Madison police: Avoid Hughes Road and Old Madison Pike due to wreck
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Hughes Road in Madison
Scroll for more content...