Madison bridal shop: Impact of coronavirus at China dress-making factories 'unknown' at this time

Coronavirus may not be in North Alabama, but it is having an impact on people here.

The deadly virus closed shops in China where dresses are often made.

The majority of bridal gowns are manufactured in China.

Taylor Boyett is the manager at Madison Town and Country Bridal Shop. She is motivated to ensure coronavirus is not compromising a bride-to-be's experience.

"We haven't missed a wedding day, a bride has not gone without a gown," Boyett said. "So we're mainly just preparing for what could be."

Right now, she said the retailers they work with are using factories outside of China.

They also have stock held in the U.S. The concern is the majority of material also comes from China, and there could be a shortage.

But Boyett said her clients are not panicking, yet.

Typically, it takes about six months from ordering the dress to having it altered and ready for the big day.

Boyett said it is too soon to tell how much longer it may take now. She said it just a waiting game.

"We're supposed to go to market in 2 weeks to order our new stuff which is really exciting," Boyett said. "But will they be able to manufacture that new product?"

It is not just wedding dresses, prom and other formal dresses are also being impacted by the shutdown of manufacturers in China.