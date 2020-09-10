Brewer High School principal picked as new Morgan County superintendent

The Morgan County Board of Education has selected the school system’s new superintendent.

Board members voted Thursday to hire Robert Elliott for the job.

Elliott is the current principal at Brewer High School.

A start date for this new job has not yet been determined, but Elliott and the board began negotiating terms for his role Thursday night, said Lisa Screws, school system spokesperson.

Elliott replaces Bill Hopkins, who retired and resigned on June 30.

Elliott will serve out the remainder of Hopkins’ term, which ends in November 2022.