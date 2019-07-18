Brett Favre in Huntsville for North Alabama Boys and Girls Club banquet

A legendary football Hall of Famer was in Huntsville on Thursday for the largest fundraiser by the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is speaking at the Von Braun Center to Boys and Girls Club members. This is part of the Leaders and Legends Banquet hosted by the organization, with representatives from Decatur, Athens and Huntsville in attendance.

Favre was a phenomenal quarterback in the NFL for 20 years and raised more than $1 million to the Boys and Girls Club in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He says organizations like these are crucial.

"It gives them a place, a safe haven first of all. It shows that people love them and care about them, and we all need that," Favre said.

In college, Favre was actually teammates with the Boys and Girls Club CEO in North Alabama.

The 10th annual Leaders and Legends Banquet is raising money to support local youth.