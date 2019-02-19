Breland Companies partners with WOW! to bring internet services to Town Madison

Breland Companies announced a partnership with WOW! to provide internet services at Town Madison.

This partnership comes with bragging rights making Town Madison the first completely fiber-connected gig-plus community in North Alabama.

The service will give Town Madison residents, visitors, and businesses up to 10 gigs. The $300 million mixed-use development is expected to bring new hotels, businesses, and luxury apartments to over 560 acres of land along I-565. It will also be the home of the trash panadas baseball stadium.

These are just some of the reasons Breland Companies owner, Louis Breland, said WOW! was the right choice. He told us their ability to get started immediately is exactly what Town Madison needs.

"Oh it's essential. It's a given in this day and time. You have to have a great internet provider. It's just as simple as that. Second just well won't work in this community. You have to be number one."

Breland Companies said they met with other providers but felt WOW!'s service offerings was the best fit for the Town Madison community.