Breezy tonight, Fall like weather sticking around

Hurricane Zeta has finally moved out of North Alabama and the quiet and cool Fall weather is back! We'll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds this evening as temperatures begin to drop quickly just past sunset. Some wraparound moisture associated with a low pressure system that brought a cold front through North Alabama earlier today could lead to a few spotty showers this evening for areas right along the Alabama-Tennessee line. However, nearly everyone will remain dry. Cooler air continues to move in, with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

The seven day forecast is completely dry! That is certainly some welcome news given all of the rain we have seen over the last week or so. Clouds clear out Friday morning, but the chilly air sticks around. Highs tomorrow only top out in the upper 50s! Friday Night Football weather looks great with clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Grab those jackets and blankets before you head to the stadium! The great weather continues for your Halloween Saturday. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid 60s with sunny skies across the board. For any activities Saturday night, clear skies will prevail, with slightly warmer evening temperatures in the mid 50s.

As we start off the month of November, we keep the quiet weather going and gain an extra hour of sleep too! Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night. We'll see a few more clouds Sunday as a dry cold front moves through. This next cold front will bring much cooler air to North Alabama. By Monday morning, many locations will be at or near freezing for the first time this year. Highs Monday afternoon will struggle into the mid 50s. For Election Day Tuesday, skies remain sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Enjoy this nice stretch of quiet Fall weather over the next week!