Breezy today, showers tomorrow, storms Monday

It's a cold start to your Thursday, but at least we had a beautiful sunrise this morning! Temperatures will warm up throughout the day and will eventually top out in the lower 50s, which is right around normal for mid-December. It will be breezy throughout the day, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour possible later this afternoon. Clouds start to filter back into north Alabama this afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather maker Friday.

A system currently developing in the Gulf of Mexico this morning will make its way into the southeastern US later tonight and into Friday. As it moves through the region, clouds will be on the increase as well as rain chances. The bulk of the rainfall will stay well off to our southeast across Georgia and the Carolinas. However, a few showers are possible throughout the day tomorrow. Friday will not be a washout, but everyone has the chance to see a few pesky showers tomorrow, with the greatest chances east of I-65. A few lingering showers could remain into early Saturday, but most of north Alabama will be dry.

We get a break in the rain for most of Saturday and Sunday as we will be in between systems. By late Sunday night, a cold front will be approaching our area from the west. Showers and a few thunderstorms will become widespread throughout the day Monday and into Monday night. Parts of north Alabama, particularly areas to the west of Huntsville, have been placed under an isolated risk for strong to severe storms Monday. It is far too early to nail down specific threats or timing with this system. Just keep in mind that parts of our area could see strong storms Monday. We will continue to tweak the forecast in the coming days and provide updates to the forecast on air and online. Once this cold front moves through, temperatures dive back into the 40s by Tuesday.