Warm now ahead of Thursday's cold front

Another pleasant day is on the way Wednesday.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 5:52 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2021 6:09 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Another warm and pleasant day is on the way Wednesday. Morning lows will be mild, only dipping to near 50 degrees. A mostly sunny sky sticks around all day and like Tuesday, temperatures will once again climb into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon. A southwest wind starts to pick up during the morning, at times gusting 20 to 25 mph. While the day is dry, showers start to creep in ahead of a cold front by Wednesday night.

This next cold front passes Thursday during the day. Ahead of it, we'll see scattered showers and continued breezy conditions. This system isn't a big rain maker for us and most spots look like they'll only pick up about a tenth of an inch of rain in total. Showers taper and clouds clear Thursday night, making for a chilly start to Friday with morning lows back down to the mid-30s. Highs only make it to the mid-50s Friday afternoon! Cooler air hangs on for the weekend, too.

