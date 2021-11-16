Warm now ahead of Thursday's cold front

Another warm and pleasant day is on the way Wednesday. Morning lows will be mild, only dipping to near 50 degrees. A mostly sunny sky sticks around all day and like Tuesday, temperatures will once again climb into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon. A southwest wind starts to pick up during the morning, at times gusting 20 to 25 mph. While the day is dry, showers start to creep in ahead of a cold front by Wednesday night.

This next cold front passes Thursday during the day. Ahead of it, we'll see scattered showers and continued breezy conditions. This system isn't a big rain maker for us and most spots look like they'll only pick up about a tenth of an inch of rain in total. Showers taper and clouds clear Thursday night, making for a chilly start to Friday with morning lows back down to the mid-30s. Highs only make it to the mid-50s Friday afternoon! Cooler air hangs on for the weekend, too.