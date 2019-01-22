Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Breezy Today With Rain Moving In This Evening

Breezy today with highs near 50.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 4:03 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Temperatures are not as cold as yesterday morning but it's still cold this morning. We will have a fast warm-up this morning from near 30 to 50 today. The weather story of the day will be the wind with gusts increasing early this morning to 25 mph. It will be breezy all day and night. 

We will start to see some spotty showers begin this evening with more rain later on tonight. It will be rainy at times Wendesday with the rain pushing out near 12 a.m. Thursday. As the rain is ending we may see a very brief change to some snowflakes. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 26°
Florence
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 22°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 24°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events