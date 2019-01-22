Breezy Today With Rain Moving In This Evening

Temperatures are not as cold as yesterday morning but it's still cold this morning. We will have a fast warm-up this morning from near 30 to 50 today. The weather story of the day will be the wind with gusts increasing early this morning to 25 mph. It will be breezy all day and night.
We will start to see some spotty showers begin this evening with more rain later on tonight. It will be rainy at times Wendesday with the rain pushing out near 12 a.m. Thursday. As the rain is ending we may see a very brief change to some snowflakes.
