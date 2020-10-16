Breezy Friday, cold start to the weekend

The cold front has move through North Alabama, but a few light showers remain across the region. Most of this activity will fade away by sunrise this morning, but some roads may be a little damp for your morning commute. Skies will clear form west to east through the morning hours, leading to plenty of sunshine for the rest of your Friday. But the temperatures will be much colder this afternoon thanks to last night's front ushering in colder air from the northwest. Highs struggle into the low 60s today. Some spots may be stuck in the upper 50s. It will also be breezy, with a brisk northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times. Your Friday Night Football forecast looks great, but a little chilly. Kickoff temperatures will be in the low 50s and will fall into the upper 40s by the 4th quarter.

A pleasant fall weekend is on the way for North Alabama, but it will start off a little bit frosty. Overnight lows will sink into the mid to upper 30s tonight thanks to clear skies and calm winds. Areas of patchy frost are likely by Saturday morning, especially for higher elevations and rural areas. If you have any sensitive plants, be sure to cover them up or bring them inside if possible before you go to bed tonight. Expect tons of sunshine this weekend, with temperatures slowly becoming a bit more seasonable. We'll top out in the upper 60s Saturday, then back into the mid 70s Sunday. Be sure to get outside and enjoy this beautiful weekend we have in store!