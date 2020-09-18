Breezy Friday but a nice fall-like weekend

North Alabama has seen passing clouds Friday morning but also enough gaps heading into this afternoon for periods of sunshine. You will also notice the gusty north winds. Some gusts between 20-30 mph will be possible all the way through Friday Night Football. These same north winds are also ushering in much drier and cooler air. You will notice a large drop in both the temperatures and humidity this afternoon.

Aside from that wind, the weather looks perfect for Friday night football. Temperatures at kickoff will be near 70, cooling to the mid 60s by halftime.

For Saturday and Sunday, highs remain in the upper 70s and lows get even cooler. Each morning, temperatures drop to the mid to upper 50s. Passing clouds lingers Saturday and a stray shower isn’t impossible near Sand Mountain. Nearly everyone stays dry and by Sunday, the sun pops back out.

Next week is quiet and in a word, stunning. Each morning starts in the upper 50s and each afternoon highs reach the upper 70s. Fall officially begins with the autumnal equinox Tuesday. Outside of the 7 day time period, there’s only a small hiccup in the forecast that bears watching.

That hiccup is a tropical depression currently located in the western Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center expects this depression to strengthen to what would be Tropical Storm Wilfred in the next 48 hours. If that happens, Wilfred will be the earliest named “W” storm on record. Most forecast tracks take Wilfred west to the south Texas coast or northern Mexico.

Thereafter, some data sources drag Wilfred slowly northward along the Gulf Coast and eventually send Wilfred inland somewhere between Louisiana and Alabama. Of course, this far out, there’s almost no weight in the accuracy of that forecast. What it does signal is that Wilfred is going to bear watching for all interests along the Gulf Coast over the next week.