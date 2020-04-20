Breezy & mild Tuesday, strong storms possible late Wednesday

By Wednesday night, the chance for strong to severe storms is back in the forecast, mainly for our western counties. In the meantime, a weak cold front moves through early Tuesday, so a few thin clouds move into the area. The chance for a sprinkle isn't zero, but the atmosphere will likely be too dry for any rain to reach the ground. The biggest thing you'll notice Tuesday will be the breeze...expect gusts up to 25 mph out of the northwest. That'll make the low to mid 70s during the afternoon feel quite a bit cooler at times.

Wednesday starts out dry with clouds steadily increasing through the day. Like Tuesday, a shower isn't impossible, but the heavier stuff holds off until overnight. Showers and storms move in, ramping up closer to sunrise Thursday. In fact, it looks like the best chance for a strong to severe storm will be right around sunrise Thursday, mainly for locations west of I-65. Any stronger storms that develop will bring the threat of damaging wind and locally heavy rain.

That storm threat isn't over past the morning, through. Even through the afternoon, some storms will be possible Thursday, some which can be strong with gusty wind. We'll catch a breather Thursday night into Friday, then one more round of showers and storms are back Friday night into Saturday. In regard to rainfall, the first system Wednesday night shouldn't bring more than an inch to an inch and a half, then Friday night we can expect less than half an inch.