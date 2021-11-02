Breeze Airways suspends routes months after launching Huntsville service

Four months after launching service out of Huntsville, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways has already suspended two of the three routes they fly out of the Rocket City.

WAAY 31 confirmed Tuesday, the airline has changed the HSV to Charleston flight to "seasonal service" with flights suspended in December through at least February. Breeze previously suspended their flights to New Orleans in the wake of a major hurricane, pandemic case increases and rising jet fuel prices.

Breeze is now only taking reservations to fly direct to Tampa, Florida.

“They did start up in the midst of a pandemic so there’s been some interesting dynamics and some challenges they did not foresee,” Port of Huntsville Business Development Director Barbie Peek told WAAY 31 Tuesday. "I think sometimes when you have a new airline they are starting to try to right size their service.”

For passengers who had already booked during December, emails from the company went out Monday evening offering to re-book on another route or offer a full refund.

Breeze agreed to fly from Huntsville after receiving Port of Huntsville incentives for marketing the service to the 18 county region served. Peck said this is common practice and the airline made no commitment to stay for any length of time.

“We do not have contracts with the airlines and they might make adjustments that sometimes we don’t like."

This week, Breeze canceled other routes in other cities in the region and they’ve changed some of those existing routes to seasonal operations.

WAAY 31 reached out to the company for a statement and have not heard back.