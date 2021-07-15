Breeze Airways makes first flights to and from Huntsville

Breeze Airways is now officially in Huntsville.

The first Breeze flight in the Rocket City landed from Charleston early Thursday morning. That same plane then took off to New Orleans. All for their motto "half the time and half the price."

Breeze CEO David Neeleman also started JetBlue Airlines, something first-time Breeze customers took comfort with.

John and Dixie Sims were flying from Huntsville to New Orleans for a quick vacation.

"This is the first time - but we know what JetBlue is. We heard that the owners had started JetBlue. So I thought 'OK, they got some experience, let's go ahead and give them a shot," said the Sims.

Neeleman says he chose Huntsville as a new Breeze destination because of the city's growth.

Breeze flights are just $39 each. Destinations from Huntsville include Charlotte, New Orleans and Tampa.