"The mammogram saved my life": Breast cancer survivor urges everyone to get yearly mammograms

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and for one survivor the month has taken on a new meaning.

Last October, Pam Cook went in for her yearly mammogram at Crestwood Women's Center.

Her routine checkup quickly turned into something more, as doctor's discovered a small lump and Cook was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She says if she hadn't gone in for a routine checkup, her cancer story could have had a different ending.

"I have a family history of cancer, breast cancer, so I routinely do my mammograms. And when I ended up going to the surgeon he said I could barely feel this. So had I not had that mammogram it could have been years if I decided not to come, and how aggressive it could have spread... The mammogram saved my life," says Cook.

She had surgery to remove the cancerous tissue and this November will mark one year since she's been cancer free.