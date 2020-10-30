Breaking down the 6 Alabama constitutional amendments on the Nov. 3 ballot

If you have not voted yet, you will notice six statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot when you go to your polling place on Tuesday.

There are state issues to consider this election.

Amendment 1:

It would change the wording in Article VIII in the state constitution. Instead of stating every citizen of the United States has the right to vote, it would read only citizens of the United States have the right to vote.

Dr. Waymon Burke, a political science instructor at Calhoun College said many experts believe voter fraud is not an issue with the current language.

"It is stronger language, and I guess it leaves no uncertainty that only people who are actually U.S. citizens can vote," Burke said.

How it appears on the ballot:

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to amend Article VIII of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, now appearing as Section 177 of the Official Recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended, to provide that only a citizen of the United States has the right to vote.

Amendment 2:

This amendment would affect the state court system. The biggest change includes who appoints the director of the administrative office of courts. Right now, it is the chief justice.

If this amendment passes, it would be the nine justices on the Alabama Supreme Court.

"In essence, it takes away a little bit of power from the chief justice and shares it with the other justices," Burke said.

How to appears on the ballot:

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to increase the membership of the Judicial Inquiry Commission and further provide for the appointment of the additional members; further provide for the membership of the Court of the Judiciary and further provide for the appointment of the additional members; further provide for the process of disqualifying an active judge; repeal provisions providing for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justices and appellate judges and the removal for cause of the judges of the district and circuit courts, judges of the probate courts, and judges of certain other courts by the Supreme Court; delete the authority of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to appoint an Administrative Director Courts; provide the Supreme Court of Alabama with authority to appoint an Administrative Director of Courts; require the Legislature to establish procedures for the appointment of the Administrative Director of Courts; delete the requirement that a district court hold court in each incorporated municipality with a population of 1,000 or more where there is no municipal court; provide that the procedure for the filling of vacancies in the office of a judge may be changed by local constitutional amendment; delete certain language relating to the position of constable holding more than one state office; delete a provision providing for the temporary maintenance of the prior judicial system; repeal the office of circuit solicitor; and make certain nonsubstantive stylistic changes.

Amendment 3:

It expands the time an appointed judge can serve from one to two years before required to run for election.

"And this is just about how long they can serve without having to vote," Burke said. "Alabama is one of a few states that actually elects judges. Many other states have other methods."

How it appears on the ballot:

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that a judge, other than a judge of probate, appointed to fill a vacancy would serve an initial term until the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January following the next general election after the judge has completed two years in office.

Amendment 4:

This amendment tackles the state constitution. It seeks to remove the racist language. Even though it is now illegal, language defending segregation still remains in the constitution.

If amendment 4 passes, state lawmakers would rework the current constitution. It would then go up for a vote statewide for approval.

"Those who are opposed to constitutional change fear that this is a way to slip in the back door of constitutional change because it talks about in the amendment about restructuring the Alabama constitution," Burke said.

How it appears on the ballot:

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to authorize the Legislature to recompile the Alabama Constitution and submit it during the 2022 Regular Session, and provide a process for its ratification by the voters of this state.

Amendment 5/6:

These two are essentially the same but affect two different counties in North Alabama. Amendment 5 applies to Franklin County. Amendment 6 applies to Lauderdale County.

It would apply the state's stand your ground law for churches in these counties.

"This would give people who encounter a criminal committing a violent act, give them some criminal and legal protection," Burke said. "But as a said before, I can't imagine a court giving civil damages to someone who invaded a church and murdered people or threatened them."

How it appears on the ballot:

Relating to Franklin County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that a person is not liable for using deadly physical force in self-defense or in the defense of another person on the premises of a church under certain conditions.

Relating to Lauderdale County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to provide that a person is not liable for using deadly physical force in self-defense or in the defense of another person on the premises of a church under certain conditions.