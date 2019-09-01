Clear
Breaking News: Police rush to Huntsville apartment complex.

Shooting victim rushed to Huntsville Hospital trauma unit.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 9:17 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2019 9:59 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

UPDATE: WAAY 31 has learned HEMSI rushed a shooting victim to Huntsville Hospital's trauma unit. The man is in critical conditioin.

WAAY 31 has a crew digging into what’s happened tonight at West Lake Apartments.

Huntsville police are swarming the apartment complex on Sparkman Drive. Count on WAAY 31 for coverage of this breaking news anytime online and on-air tonight after the football game.

